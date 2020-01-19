Jennifer Aniston Proves Less Is More at the 2020 SAG Awards in Elegant Satin Gown

The queen of the red carpet has made her grand entrance.

Jennifer Aniston can do no wrong when it comes to her classic red carpet looks, and her choice of gown for the 2020 SAG Awards proves it. The Morning Show actress arrived wearing a white satin gown, complete with the most elegant draping and diamond statement earrings. Simply put, Aniston was the toast of the town thanks to her longtime stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth.

She stunned as she made her way down the red carpet and readied herself for a night of glitz and glam.

Aniston is nominated for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show. Her co-stars Steve Carell and Billy Crudup are also nominated in the Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series category. Whether she goes home with the esteemed statue or not, Aniston's outfit tonight was a winner in our book!