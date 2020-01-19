Aww! See All the Couples Arrive on the SAG Awards Red Carpet

Well aren't they cute!

The 2020 SAG Awards are about to kick off tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where the industry's greatest actors will honor each other for outstanding work in television and film.

With performers like Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o and more A-listers up for awards, we know that tonight is going to be full of big moments.

It's also the perfect date night, as seen before the show started on the red carpet!

We spotted Stranger Things' star Dacre Montgomery walking the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Liv Pollock. The cute couple turned heads with the actor wearing an all-white suit and the model stunning in a pink, high-low dress.

Also, we saw big little fashion served up when Big Little Lies' performer Douglas Smith arrived with Tricia Travis. The former is up for an award tonight along with his Monterrey Five co-stars for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.