Aww! See All the Couples Arrive on the SAG Awards Red Carpet

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 3:52 PM
Well aren't they cute!
The 2020 SAG Awards are about to kick off tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, where the industry's greatest actors will honor each other for outstanding work in television and film.
With performers like Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o and more A-listers up for awards, we know that tonight is going to be full of big moments.
It's also the perfect date night, as seen before the show started on the red carpet!
We spotted Stranger Things' star Dacre Montgomery walking the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Liv Pollock. The cute couple turned heads with the actor wearing an all-white suit and the model stunning in a pink, high-low dress.
Also, we saw big little fashion served up when Big Little Lies' performer Douglas Smith arrived with Tricia Travis. The former is up for an award tonight along with his Monterrey Five co-stars for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Check out the famous couples below and be sure to tune into our coverage as the show kicks off.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Stranger Things actress turns heads in a gorgeous pink gown alongside her husband.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The Stranger Things star and his model girlfriend are one seriously good looking couple.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The actor, who is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for his involvement with Big Little Lies, poses with Tricia Travis at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The star of The Princess Bride and his lovely wife shined on the red carpet.
