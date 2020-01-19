SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Ladies and gentlemen, award season is just getting started!

Just two weeks after the 2020 Golden Globes kicked off a new year, Hollywood is coming together once again for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the live telecast will feature the biggest stars from both movies and TV.

And although the show will not have a host, big names from projects like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Game of Thrones, The Morning Show, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and Bombshell will be in attendance. While most of the winners won't be announced until later this evening, E! News can confirm Robert De Niro will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award from Leonardo DiCaprio.

Before the fun begins, however, we have to talk about the fabulous fashion in Southern California.

