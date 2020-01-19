Prince Harry Speaks Out About His and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

2. Harry Says He and Meghan Share the Same Values: "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. Finally, the second son of [the late Princess] Diana got hitched, hurray!" he said at the dinner. "I also know you've come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the women I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does, and she's the same woman I feel in love with."

3. Harry Feels "Great Sadness" Over the Royal Exit: "We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride," he said. "Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For these reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this."

4. Harry Says He Made the Decision: Many tabloids have dubbed the royal exit "Megxit," implying the duchess had masterminded the move. In his speech at the dinner, Harry debunked this.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly," Harry said. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

"What I want to make clear is we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you," he continued. "Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible. I've accepted this, knowing that it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life."

The palace had said on Saturday that under the new arrangement, Harry and Meghan "will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties" and "have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their U.K. family home." The two had the building renovated with more than $3 million of taxpayer money last year.