Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards!

Award season is in full swing!

Last night at the Hollywood Palladium, the 31st Annual Producer's Guild Awards took place to honor the talented minds who get a project from idea to screen.

There were a few stars up for an award yesterday, such as Bradley Cooper for the box office smash Joker and Reese Witherspoonwith Nicole Kidman for the second season of Big Little Lies, proving that many of our favorite A-listers are multi-talents behind the camera as well.

We were obsessively watching all the wins last night, such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge's for Fleabag, but we couldn't help but also direct our attention to the pre-show red carpet, too, where many of the celebs shined.

Charlize Theron, for example, stunned in a simple but elegant black and white dress. Meanwhile, her Bombshell co-star Nicole Kidman turned heads in an off-shoulder white jumpsuit that was an instant classic.

Another star to rock some neutrals was Kaitlyn Dever, whose lacy white top paired with black trousers proved she's just as fashion smart as she is Booksmart.

Other stars played with more colorful looks, with Eva Longoria shining in a shimmering, yellow number while Zoey Deutch's multi-colored gown was the perfect splash of color.