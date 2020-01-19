Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His Dad's "Quick" Death and Thanks Fans for Support

Johnson lamented not being able to say goodbye to his dad.

"I'd give anything right now to give him a big ol' hug and a big ol' kiss before he crossed over, and just say thank you, I love you, I respect you," he said.

Johnson thanked his fans for their messages of support over the past few days.

"Uf you guys out there have parents around, your mom, your dad, your wife, your husband, your babies, your children, your best friends, your grandparents—text them, call them, go see them," said the actor, a married father of three daughters. "If they're close by and if you can hug them, I want you to hug them. You tell them that these are the marching orders from Dwayne Johnson, who just lost his old man."

"Hug them hard because you never know what's around the corner," he said.

After news of Johnson's dad's death was made public last week, the actor paid tribute to him on Instagram, writing, "I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar."

Rocky and wrestler Tony Atlas made up The Soul Patrol and they became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans in 1983.

Johnson said on Sunday that his dad will be laid to rest on Tuesday. The actor said he is writing a eulogy. He said that first, he's "gonna go to this gym and I'm gonna crush my leg workout in honor of him," adding, "And it's appropriate; he taught me how to work out."

"I've written a lot of speeches for myself over the years but I have no idea where to start with this one," he said about his eulogy. "But I do have my tequila and I can hear him now, 'Good that's the way you gotta do it,' and I can also hear him now 'Make sure you put me over in the speech, say good stuff about me.' He would say, 'You tell them I taught you everything you know, but I didn't teach you everything I know.' That's right, Dad. That's why you will always be better than me, and I love it."