Amber Heard Holds Hands With Rumored Girlfriend at the Women's Day March in LA

Amber Heard is feeling the love.

On Saturday afternoon, the 33-year-old actress was spotted holding hands with her rumored girlfriend and cinematographer, Bianca Butti.

The dynamic duo were all smiles, as they packed on the PDA at the 2020 Women's Day March in Los Angeles, Calif.

While attending the fourth annual event, the Aquaman star took to the stage to share her own personal experience with discrimination and judgement over things she's shared in the past.

Her speech alluded to her claims about Johnny Depp, however, she never mentioned him by name.

"I rose from my bed one day, from two years into my own private battle, and I smelled smoke," she began her moving speech, per TMZ. "I had, for years, walked with tired and weary feet into battle every single day... longing for a different kind of world, one in which I used to live."

She expressed how alone she felt after speaking her truth.