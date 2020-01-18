Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project Trailer Shows Kim On an Emotional Mission

Kim Kardashian West is continuing to use her name and resources to call for change in the criminal justice system.

Oxygen just unveiled the trailer for Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, a two-hour documentary about Kardashian West's mission to address the criminal reform crisis and secure freedom for Americans she believes have been wronged by the system, who are facing life sentences with no possibility of parole.

In the trailer, Kardashian West, who is also an executive producer, is seen listening to the stories of people who have spent more than 20 years behind bars and whose current sentence means they will never get a second chance. One woman was molested as a child and was arrested when she was still a child, and one man has been imprisoned for 23 years, since he was 16.

"People deserve a second chance" Kardashian West says.