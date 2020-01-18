This Paris Fashion Week Show Brought Out Creepy Celebrity Doppelgängers on the Runway

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 2:15 PM

Seeing double!

Vetements put on a show during Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday night with stylish pieces that were bold, larger-than-life and over-the-top. However, the flashy fashion wasn't the only thing that got people talking. 

Some models hit the runway looking like celebrity doppelgängers, which included supermodel legends like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. Other star look-alikes on the catwalk were Angelina Jolie, Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson and Sharon Stone

"I would have loved to have the real Naomi," Guram Gvasalia, co-founder of Vetements told Vogue about his show. "But as a young company, I am afraid we cannot afford it."

"We want to strip down the bulls--t of the industry," the designer continued about the over vibe and mood of his show. "Shows have become extremely environmentally unfriendly. So I strip down the bulls--t, and I have the most environmentally friendly show in the world, just sitting on beer benches, with very little lighting, and very little makeup."

Read

The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2020

To see the brand's latest and greatest clothing, plus all of the celebrity doppelgängers, scroll through our gallery below!

Vetements 2020 Fall Winter Celeb Look-A-Like Models, Mike Tyson

Getty Images

Mike Tyson

A knock-out lewk!

Vetements 2020 Fall Winter Celeb Look-A-Like Models, Angelina Jolie

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

A design so fabulous, it deserves its own award.

Vetements 2020 Fall Winter Celeb Look-A-Like Models, Snoop Dogg

Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

One word: wow!

Vetements 2020 Fall Winter Celeb Look-A-Like Models, Naomi Campbell

Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Serving bawdy and face.

Vetements 2020 Fall Winter Celeb Look-A-Like Models, Sharon Stone

Getty Images

Sharon Stone

Nothing basic about this lewk.

Vetements 2020 Fall Winter Celeb Look-A-Like Models, Kate Moss

Getty Images

Kate Moss

Mirror image!

For all of the latest updates on Fashion Week and more, E! News has you covered. Read all about it, here.

