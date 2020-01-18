Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Exit Agreement

5. ...But Will Maintain Private Patronages: "With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations," the statement said. "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

6. Changes to Be Implemented This Year: "This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020," Buckingham Palace's statement said.

7. Queen Praises Meghan and Wishes the Family the Best: Harry and Meghan made their decision to step down as senior royals amid a couple of years of intense public scrutiny and much negative press about the duchess, who has also been the target of racism and sexism by U.K. tabloids and social media users.

In her statement, the Queen wrote, "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

...and questions remain.

8. What About Security? "Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements," the statement said. "There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security."

9. What About Sussex Royal? The palace did not comment on whether Meghan and Harry can use the name they have chosen for their household, or the website that was recently created for it.

10. Are Meghan, Harry and Archie Actually Moving to Canada? After the Sussexes' initial exit announcement, it was speculated that when they said they would live partially in North America, they mean Canada, where Meghan lived for years when she worked as an actress on Suits, and where the family vacationed for six weeks over the holidays. The palace has not commented on such speculation. Meanwhile, as of Saturday, Meghan and Archie remain in Canada, while Harry is still in the U.K. after meeting with the queen, his father and his brother about the royal exit, and reportedly has other types of meetings scheduled on Monday.