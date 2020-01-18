Watch Matthew McConaughey Deliver One of Hugh Grant's Famous Lines from Love Actually

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 1:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Ever wondered what one actor's iconic lines would sound like coming from somebody else?

More specifically, have you wondered what one of Hugh Grant's iconic lines from Love Actually would sound like coming out of Matthew McConaughey's mouth? It's safe to say that the two have completely different styles, have taken on completely different acting roles and well, to point out the obvious, one has a southern accent and the other a heavy British one. 

So, imagine that. On Friday, Jan. 18, the two actors made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat bout finally getting to know each other while promoting their latest film The Gentlemen, which also stars Charlie HunnamHenry GouldingMichelle Dockeryand Colin Farrell

Toward the end of the interview, Jimmy Fallon told the two actors that he thought "it would be kind of fun" if they each respectively read a famous line from each other's most iconic acting roles.

Up first, McConaughey read a line of Grant's from Love Actually, "Who do you have to screw around here to get a cup of tea and a chocolate biscuit?" 

Read

Hugh Grant Actually Hates This Famous Love Actually Scene

While McConaughey initially read the line in a British accent, he then repeated the famous Love Actually line in his normal voice, which of course, made that much more legendary. 

Hugh, on the other hand, had a simple line to recite from McConaughey's Dazed and Confused role. "Alright, alright, alright," Grant said. 

And scene! 

Last year, while promoting his new film, Grant also admitted that his character's dance number in Love Actually was his least favorite day on set. 

To refresh your memory, the dance number he's referring to is when he delivers a memorable impromptu dance to The Pointer Sister's song "Jump (For My Love)," which takes place throughout the corridors of 10 Downing Street. 

"That's going to be excruciating," the star remembered thinking after learning about the scene. "And it has to be the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid."

He added, "I certainly dreaded filming it and [writer-director] Richard [Curtis] kept saying as the weeks went by…he said, ‘Don't you think we better rehearse the dancing scene?' And I said, ‘Well, yeah, yeah, I gotta learn some lines. You know, my ankle hurts today.' So, it was never rehearsed." 

The Gentlemen premieres on Jan. 24. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder

How Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Are Celebrating Their First Day as Homeowners

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Variety's Power of Women 2019

Bella and Gigi Hadid Twin on the Runway in Matching Dresses

Vetements 2020 Fall Winter Celeb Look-A-Like Models, Angelina Jolie

This Paris Fashion Week Show Brought Out Creepy Celebrity Doppelgängers on the Runway

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Exit Agreement

Céline Dion, Thérèse Dion

Céline Dion Pays Touching Tribute to Late Mother Onstage at Concert

Snoop Dogg, Vanessa Hudgens, Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals the Sweet Nickname Snoop Dogg Gave Her

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton Sheds Her Famous Persona For This Is Paris YouTube Documentary

TAGS/ Matthew McConaughey , Hugh Grant , Jimmy Fallon , , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities , Life/Style , Entertainment
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.