Céline Dion Pays Touching Tribute to Late Mother Onstage at Concert

  By
    &

Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 1:09 PM

C&amp;eacute;line Dion, Th&amp;eacute;r&amp;egrave;se Dion

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sony

Céline Dion dedicated her concert in Miami on Friday to a very special person: Her late mother.

Thérèse Tanguay Dion, a TV host, philanthropist and mother of 14, died at age 92 on Thursday night while surrounded by family, the CBC reported. Her death followed Céline's dad Adhémar Dion's passing at age 80 in 2003, and the 2016 death of the singer's husband and father of their three boys, René Angélil, at age 73.

"I'm a little shaky today. My legs are a little wobbly," Céline, 51, told the crowd at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Friday. "I'm pretty sure that you heard the news about my mom passing away early this morning. But I'm doing OK."

"My mom was 92," the French-Canadian Grammy singer continued. "She was ill for quite a while and we knew she wouldn't be with us for long. Two days ago, we got a call from the nurses who were taking care of her so well, saying that her time was coming soon, very soon. So last night, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the evening at her bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. We hugged each other. And we said our goodbyes. We are pretty sure that Mom waited for us to be all together before [she passed]."

The singer added, "I know for sure that she wanted me to be the best of myself tonight and I also know that she wanted all of you to have the time of your life."

Thérèse helped Céline at the start of her music career. She wrote the song "Ce n'était qu'un rêve," her then-12-year-old daughter's first hit, released in 1981.

Photos

Céline Dion's New Style

"My mom loved to laugh," the singer told the crowd. "She loved to dance. She loved to sing. She was a musician, you know, she was playing violin. She wrote my first song. Music was such an important part of our lives. It's because of her and my dad that I became a performer. So tonight, on behalf of my brothers and sisters and all of the family, we would love to dedicate this show to her."

"The concert was very emotional," an eyewitness told E! News. "The audience was very moved by her words. They were so heartfelt and she still put on an amazing show."

Céline also shared on her Instagram page a black and white photo of her with her family.

"Maman, we love you so much," she wrote. "We dedicate tonight's show to you and I'll sing to you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx…"

Celine Dion

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

E! Online        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
