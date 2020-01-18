Brandi Redmond Speaks Out After Checking Into Wellness Center Over Racism Allegations

Charles Sykes/Bravo
After checking into a wellness center amid controversy over a newly surfaced 2017 video in which The Real Housewives of Dallas star impersonates an Asian woman, Brandi Redmon is speaking out.
On Friday, Jan. 10, Redmon's rep confirmed that the reality TV star was checking into a wellness center to "reflect and better herself." In addition, the 41-year-old's rep revealed on Instagram, "She will be back with us next week. We support her on this journey of healing and ask that you join us in that."
In the resurfaced clip that prompted her to check into the wellness center, Redmon says, "They ask me what Asian I am because my eyes, they squinty." Since then, the clip has been deleted and Redmon issued an apology on Jan. 4.
Now, Redmon is taking to Instagram to speak out about the video and the racism allegations.
In the 11-minute video uploaded on Instagram, Redmon, through tears, opens up about her "mistakes." She explains, "What I did a few years ago, I did this video, it was essentially four years ago and it was in reference to a scene on season 2 of RHOD where the ladies were talking about my features, in particular, my squinty eyes, and once again, that's something I have been insecure about."
She adds, "I made a video poking fun at myself, and what was taken out of context, you didn't stay tuned for this week's episode and then I immediately took the post down and posted a public apology. Someone maliciously recorded it off a device and saved it for this many years, and I don't understand why but I think when it came down to it, and it resurfaced, I made a poor decision of being angry and trying to defend in the moment what was wrong, and insensitive."
Redmon echoed these same sentiments when she issued the public apology earlier this month.
"A video resurfaced of me from three years ago which at the time I had posted and quickly deleted and then immediately apologized for my insensitivity. I would like to once again sincerely apologize for my offensive actions," she tweeted.
"Thank you to these souls that cried with me, prayed with me and were a positive light in my life & helped my family during this difficult time. Stephanie & Travis, D'Andra & Jeremy, Mama Dee, Kary & Eduardo, my parents, my family, close friends, and my amazing husband and children. I am so grateful for God helping me through this, allowing me to heal and love myself. To those that set out to hurt me, know that I still have compassion for you in my heart. Thank you all for hearing my truth and my heart," wrote Redmon on her Instagram caption.
Further, throughout the video posted on social media, Redmond also shared that she is "actually very aware that this conveniently resurfaced as a deflection."
She explained, "It felt almost like this takedown thing, and it went from making an example out of me to becoming this now, I became this public, international example, but the example ended up not being a platform to make an example out of me, it became a campaign for hate and bullying and that's where I want to really address and for people to understand."
But public apologies aside, critics believe her initial apologies were insincere. In screenshots, which E! News was unable to independently verify, Redmond reportedly told social media users that it was a "good impersonation" and she would "do it again for a damn good audition."
Redmond continued to share that she felt humiliated, shamed and "I felt bullied, I didn't feel like living anymore."
She added, "Every time I would see something negative [about her racist remarks], I would start throwing up. I didn't feel like life was worth living [...] I felt like everything was closing in on me, and I was having panic attacks."
Ultimately, Redmond said this "journey" was "life-changing" and now she sees everything "very clear."
She concluded, "I have peace in my heart knowing God is always with me, he knows my intentions in my heart. I want to live honestly with kindness and appreciation for all mankind. Nobody is perfect and I needed to know I accept and love myself and if I make others laugh that is just a bonus."