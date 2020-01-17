Cameron Diaz's Daughter Raddix's Middle Name Is Even More Unique Than Her First

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 5:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Welcome to the world, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden

Exactly two weeks after Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the birth of their baby girl, her (two!) middle names are now revealed. According to the newborn's birth certificate obtained and published by The Blast, the Hollywood couple chose to incorporate "Chloe" and "Wildflower" into Raddix's full moniker. 

The birth certificate also reveals Raddix's birthday: Dec. 30, 2019. 

A source previously described Cameron and Benji as feeling "absolutely elated" since finally becoming parents five years after they tied the knot. 

The actress is solely focused on motherhood nowadays, with the insider sharing, "She's devoted to being a full-time mom. She feels she gave up a lot of time and valuable years working instead of being at home. Now is her time to be a mom and she is cherishing it. She has no plans to work at all."

Photos

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden: Romance Rewind

On Thursday, Diaz was spotted for the first time since welcoming Raddix out and about in Los Angeles. 

Cameron Diaz

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

In revealing Raddix's arrival, Cameron and Benji also made it clear to fans that they plan to experience parenthood away from the public eye.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the couple shared at the time. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Race to the Center of the Earth

Nat Geo's Race to the Center of the Earth Sounds Like the Most Extreme Reality Show Ever

Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Paris Fashion Week 2020, Star Sightings

The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2020

Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder

Go Inside Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's Million-Dollar Home

Dove Cameron, Ryan McCartan, Radio Disney Music Awards 2016

Dove Cameron's Ex Ryan McCartan Clarifies ''Darkly Misconstrued'' Cheating Allegations

Beyonce, Ivy Park

Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Collab Before It Sells Out!

Hank Azaria, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Simpsons' Hank Azaria Says He'll No Longer Voice Apu After Controversy

Ellen DeGeneres Home

Ellen DeGeneres' New $3 Million Home Is Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

TAGS/ Cameron Diaz , Benji Madden , Babies , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.