Cameron Diaz's Daughter Raddix's Middle Name Is Even More Unique Than Her First

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 5:59 PM
Welcome to the world, Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden!
Exactly two weeks after Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced the birth of their baby girl, her (two!) middle names are now revealed. According to the newborn's birth certificate obtained and published by The Blast, the Hollywood couple chose to incorporate "Chloe" and "Wildflower" into Raddix's full moniker.
The birth certificate also reveals Raddix's birthday: Dec. 30, 2019.
A source previously described Cameron and Benji as feeling "absolutely elated" since finally becoming parents five years after they tied the knot.
The actress is solely focused on motherhood nowadays, with the insider sharing, "She's devoted to being a full-time mom. She feels she gave up a lot of time and valuable years working instead of being at home. Now is her time to be a mom and she is cherishing it. She has no plans to work at all."
On Thursday, Diaz was spotted for the first time since welcoming Raddix out and about in Los Angeles.
Marc Patrick/BFA.com
In revealing Raddix's arrival, Cameron and Benji also made it clear to fans that they plan to experience parenthood away from the public eye.
"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the couple shared at the time. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."
