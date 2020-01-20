Get to Know Tank and the Bangas, Best New Artist Nominee at This Year's Grammys

It's a good time to be a member of Tank and the Bangas.

Hot on the heels of the May 2019 release of their second sophomore album Green Balloon, the nine-member genre-blending group from New Orleans found themselves one of the Best New Artist nominees at the 2020 Grammys, set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.

While the Recording Academy has labeled them new artists, the truth is the group has been active since frontwoman Tarriona "Tank" Ball founded it in 2011. Presenting a sound that's a fusion of funk, soul, hip-hop, jazz, and spoken word, the group, whose members also include Joshua Johnson (drums and musical director), Norman Spence (bass and synth keys), Jonathan Johnson (bass), Merell Burkett (keyboard), Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph and Kayla Buggage (background vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone and flute) and Etienne Stoufflet (tenor saxophone), released their first album, Think Tank, in 2013, followed by a trio of live albums in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

Born of a city that's almost certainly defined by its music, Tank and the Bangas have synthesized the musical history of the Big Easy and pulled it into now. And now they find themselves up against fellow nominees Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers, Yola and Black Pumas for one of the most coveted awards on Grammys night.