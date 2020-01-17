The Simpsons' Hank Azaria Says He'll No Longer Voice Apu After Controversy

Hank Azaria is leaving his role as Apu on The Simpsons after voicing the character for over 30 years.

It's been nearly two years since Hari Kondabolu's TruTV documentary, The Problem With Apu, pointed out, well, for lack of better words, the problem with Azaria's portrayal of the character. Since then, there's been much discussion about the future of the character among fans of the show, critics and the producers of The Simpsons. And, until now, it seemed Apu was here to stay, for better or worse.

But, it seems common sense has kicked in since Slashfilm is reporting Azaria is leaving the show. At the TCAs Azaria told the outlet, "All we know there is I won't be doing the voice anymore, unless there's some way to transition it or something."

The website said Hank mentioned his departure in "speculation," though, so it seems his statement should be taken with a grain of salt.