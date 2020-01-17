Ellen DeGeneres' New $3 Million Home Is Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

Ellen DeGeneres Home

Home sweet home! 

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her actress wife Portia De Rossi are the proud new owners of a beautiful new Montecito, California home. The pair purchased the gorgeous Californian abode for a steal. At only $3 Million, the very unique Montecito property contains English Tudor buildings that date to the mid-1700s. The house stands on 1.3 acres of land, and boasts incredible views. 

The property holds three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and at least five fireplaces. Plus, a L'Orangerie which connects the two barns on the property as well. If you're not already jealous, the home also comes with cathedral ceilings and a wet bar. Portia and Ellen are no strangers to real estate and have multiple properties not only all over California, but nearby in the Montecito area as well. 

However, their newest purchase doesn't even come close to the amazing luxury of their $45 Million Santa Barbara Villa that they owned before putting it on the market in 2017, or the $42.5 million home they purchase in Los Angeles last May. 

The couple purchased the home from Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo. The home is 10,000 square feet with five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms over three floors. Plus, a 2,000 square foot master suite with a one-bed/one-bath apartment for guests or staff. 

It may cost a pretty penny, but they can afford it. Ellen was the second highest paid TV host in 2018, raking in an impressive $87.5 million pretax. Not to mention, her career making payday of $20 Million for her Netflix special Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable. Safe to say, she's able to splurge on a few unique properties from time to time. 

Who knows what other lavish property 2020 has in store for the duo! 

