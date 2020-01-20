Matt Fraser’s Sister Wants to Know Why There's a Half-Naked Photo of Him in His House

Home decor is a great opportunity to show off your personal style. And in Matt Fraser's case, a little bit more than that too.

The psychic medium's younger sister Maria Fraser has a few questions about her brother's taste in wall decorations in this clip from tonight's new Meet the Frasers, which sees her confront Matt's girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis about a revealing photo she recently discovered in the couple's home. Showcased in an enormous frame, the print pictures Matt posing on a bed while wearing a robe that doesn't provide tons of skin coverage. Funnily enough, it turns out the shoot was not Alexa's idea.

"I noticed it on our second date," the pageant queen shrugs, telling Maria she thought the portrait demonstrated "a lot of confidence" in response to the Fraser sibling's obvious discomfort. After giving the photo another once-over, Alexa adds, "It's cute."

It's safe to say Maria doesn't feel the same way.

"If I walked into that photo on a second date, I would've run out," she concludes during a shared confessional interview with Alexa, who still sounds unfazed by the portrait but acknowledges maybe it would've been worth asking, at some point, "Why does Matt have this photo on his wall?"

Maria suggests it's because her brother has "no shame," but feel free to take a guess after checking out the model shot for yourself in the clip above! 

