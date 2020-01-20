Will One of These Spy Games Contestants Be the Next James Bond?

Bravo is diving into the world of espionage!

Tonight, the network launches its latest competition series, Spy Games. Inspired by the World War II government program "Station S," 10 everyday civilians will be assessed to see if they have what it takes to become a world-class spy.

Model and martial artist Mia Kang will serve as host as the daring competitors attempt to outplay one another in a James Bond-esque fantasy—all while living together. Each challenge has been designed by real-life intelligence experts, including former undercover CIA officer Douglas Laux, former Special Agent for the United States Secret Service Evy Poumpouras and former FBI Special Agent Erroll Southers.

Together, these assessors will monitor contestants Dr. Mitch Abrams, Colin Hutzler, George Jackson, Saif Kareem, Chelsey Mori, Nika Nour, Christina Randall, Jessica Studnicky, Brock Thompson and Charnel Wright as they take on missions that will challenge their emotional control and natural instincts.