Ariana Grande's Fans Are Convinced She Sings on Mac Miller's Posthumous Album

Mac Miller lives on in his music.

This Friday, the singer's posthumous album Circles was released, to the delight of fans who miss his presence on the music scene. In a statement, his family revealed he'd been working on the project in the days and weeks leading up to his passing in September 2018. "At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle—Swimming in Circles was the concept," they shared. "He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcom fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work. This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it."

Since its release on Friday morning, fans have devoured the songs and decoded the lyrics.