Martha Stewart Slams "Irritating" Gwyneth Paltrow Goop Products

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix, Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic
by kelli boyle | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 10:27 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow released a candle that smells like her vagina, and Martha Stewarthas some thoughts.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Stewart was asked by a caller to comment on Goop's new candle scent, "This Smells Like My Vagina" (which, somehow unsurprisingly, has already sold out). Given that Stewart basically written the book on running a successful, longterm lifestyle brand, it's a fitting question. And to no one's surprise, she's not impressed by the candle.
"I'm sure it sold out," Stewart said to Andy Cohen of the $75 product. "She does that kind of irritatingly—she's trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her and that's great. Let her do her thing."
Sure, she said live and let live in response to the interesting scent, but would she burn it in her own home? As she hilariously admitted, "I wouldn't buy that candle."
Chimed in Cohen, "So, to be clear, you don't want a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina?"
"Not necessarily," Stewart teased.
As the host continued, "What does it say about America that the candle is now sold out?"
In response, Stewart said, "I think it's not America. I think it's a lot of guys who are horny."
Karlie Kloss appeared on the Bravo show alongside Stewart. And she also had a hot topic issue to address in the interview.
Unable to remain mum, Cohen asked Kloss about that viral moment on Project Runway where a contestant shaded the supermodel by saying, "Not even to dinner with the Kushners?"
As the star (who is married to Joshua Kushner, Jared Kushner's brother) said, "Well, listen, I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade. Honestly, the real tragedy of this whole thing is that nobody is talking about how terrible that dress was! That's why he went home! And no, I would not wear that dress to any dinner."
Not even if the host had a vagina-scented candle.
