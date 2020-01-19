Remember When Kim Kardashian Made Kris Jenner Strip Naked for a Photoshoot?

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 8:00 AM
Talk about an iconic Kris Jennermoment!
To hold Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans over until season 18 premieres in spring 2020, we're looking back at one of the most memorable moments from KUWTK's first season in 2007.
The throwback clip finds Kim Kardashian making her momager strip down nude for a sexy photo shoot.
"So I wanna kinda give her a taste of what it's like to be uncomfortable naked," Kim reveals in the video.
After getting glammed up, Kim approves Kris' "sexual" look and reveals the barely there ensemble she wants her hot mama to model. "Kim, that's a gold thong and a gold medal and gold Loubs," Kris complains.
It's not long before Kim has Kris on a chaise lounge wearing just a bra and draped in a flag. "Show the ass," Kim instructs.
"I feel like I'm at the gynecologists office," Kris says. LOL!
"Can we just do one with the boobs exposed? It's amazing," Kim later directs, adding, "Push 'em up so they don't look like Star Jones."
"I can't believe my mom's so comfortable being naked," Kim adds in her confessional.
"Love this process! Kim, I don't know what you're complaining about, this is great," Kris says after wrapping her sexy nude shoot. "I could do this all day long. I'm lovin' it!"
KUWTK are lovin' it too! Relive the iconic moment above.
