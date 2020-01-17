Fyre Festival's Viral Breakout Andy King Now Has An Evian Campaign

The gift that keeps on giving.

Up from the ashes of the Fyre Festival rose a hero. He may not have been the hero we wanted, and he definitely wasn't the hero we needed, but nonetheless, he was the hero who gave us one of the most viral moments of 2019. That heroes name was Andy King, and he's here to save the day once more.

When Netflix dropped the documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the world wasn't ready for the story of Andy and what exactly he was willing to do in order to bring water to the thirsty attendees of the Fyre festival. For those unfamiliar with the situation, at one point, truckloads of Evian water got held up at customs in the Bahamas. Billy McFarland asked Andy to "take one for the team" and use oral sex as a means of getting the water.

Ultimately, the water was freed and Andy never had to provide his services, however, he cemented himself in viral history for a lifetime. On the one year anniversary of the documentary, Evian is repaying his willingness and honoring him with his own custom Evian water bottle. The slogan is of course, "so good you'd do anything for it."