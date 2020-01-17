Selena Gomez Wishes She Wrote Adele's "Hello"

Hello, it's Selena Gomez.

Unless you were living under a rock without any access to the radio or Internet in October 2015, you've definitely heard Adele's record-smashing megahit, "Hello." The track made an impact on countless people, including—as it newly turns out—Gomez. In an interview for Capital FM, the "Rare" songstress was tasked with sharing a song she wishes she had written.

"I would have wanted to do either 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)' or 'Hello,'" the songstress answered, referencing another track on the British star's third studio album, 25.

However, Gomez clarified, "Will never touch an Adele song in my life. I would never try to sing it."

Still, like the rest of us, she wishes she had been part of that musical magic. "I would say those were two that I was like, 'Man, I love that so much and I wish I had written something like that.'"