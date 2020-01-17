From Alex Mack to TV Mom, Larisa Oleynik Is Having a Full Circle Moment—And Couldn't Be Happier

Larisa Oleynik is instantly recognizable to children of the 1990s.

The actor spent four years as the titular character in the Nickelodeon hit series The Secret World of Alex Mack before she had a memorable arc on Boy Meets World (she had her first kiss with pal Rider Strong on film). On the big screen she had roles in The Baby-Sitters Club and 10 Things I Hate About You. As she put it, Oleynik was the 1990s "everygirl," and she has no qualms with being forever associated with the decade.

"That decade resonates with me pretty heavily," the 38-year-old Oleynik told E! News while promoting her new Netflix series The Healing Powers of Dude. "Everything in my life is like a throwback to the 90s, including all my musical preferences and wardrobe. It's like I've pretty much been living there ever since, so I'm glad it's popular again."