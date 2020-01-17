Missing Baby Yoda? Get Your Fix Right Here Thanks to George Lucas

Baby Yoda has been gone from our lives for far too long (since the season finale of The Mandalorian on December 27). Now The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau is here with your dose and what a dose it is: It's Baby Yoda aka The Child with the man behind Star Wars, George Lucas.

There's no context, just George Lucas holding Baby Yoda. It's cute. It's adorable. It's heartwarming, especially when you think about how Lucas is basically this cute little puppet's granddaddy. Soak it in. Get your Baby Yoda dose. Let Baby Yoda wash away all that is stressing you out. Find hope in this photo. Find joy in this photo.

Phew.

The Mandalorian wrapped up its eight-episode season with Mando (Pedro Pascal) successfully rescuing Baby Yoda/The Child and committing to trying to find out more about him (her?) and where he came from, or raise him as his own.