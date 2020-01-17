Halsey's New Album Manic Includes a Surprise By John Mayer

Halsey doesn't need anyone. She just needs John Mayer, and then some.

Halsey's new album Manic is finally out, and it's stacked with celebrity guests. Some are clearly labeled, like her collaborations with Alanis Morissette, SUGA from BTS and Dominic Fike, but the 25-year-old star revealed in a Q&A session with her fans on Twitter that her good pal Mayer makes a small cameo.

The feature comes at the end of the song "3am." In the last part of the track is the beep of a voicemail. After the beep, a voice is heard freaking out over Halsey's "Without Me" (which directly follows "3am" on the album).

As the voice is heard saying, "Your best song is a song that's currently on the radio. How many people can say that? That their best song is the one that's currently about to be a massive hit. It's already a hit. It's just gonna get more massive. How many people can say it? Not very many. Congratulations!"

One fan thought the man on the phone could have been the star's father, but nope! It's the "Gravity" singer.