Camila Cabello and James Corden’s 1999 vs. 2019 Music Mashup Will Be Stuck In Your Head All Day

Pick your fighter!

On Thursday, James Corden and Camila Cabello went head-to-head for a throwback-styled "Riff-Off" on The Late Late Show. After sharing his opinion that songs from 1999 are better than the songs of today, the Fifth Harmony alum challenged the late night host to the fan-favorite musical competition game.

Backed by LA-based a capella group The Filharmonic, Camila started things off with a rendition of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." Squared off with James, she sang the Grammy-nominated song's catchy chorus and made it all the way to the pre-chorus, adding a clever little lyric change. Looking the Cats star in the straight in the eyes, she said, "You can't tell me nothin', James."