Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager Reveal a Live Audience Is Coming to TODAY's 4th Hour

TODAY With Hoda & Jenna is taking things to the next level!

On Thursday, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager announced a very exciting change to the fourth hour of the TODAY show—a live audience. Specifically, Thursdays and Fridays (starting Feb. 6), Kotb and Bush Hager will film before a live studio audience.

This new venture has been appropriately named Hoda & Jenna & Friends—and the TODAY personalities have already promised "so many surprises" for viewers.

"We have a new home!" the co-hosts revealed in an on-air promo. "We've been in your house, and now, it's time for you to come to our house. We call it Hoda & Jenna & Friends, and all that's missing is you!"

According to Variety, Hoda & Jenna & Friends' new home is none other than the iconic Studio 6A, which previously housed David Letterman's Late Night and Megyn Kelly's Megyn Kelly Today.