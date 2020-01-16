Selena Gomez Thinks She’s "Desperate" for Buying Her Own Albums to Get the No. 1 Spot

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 4:55 PM
Look at her now!
Selena Gomez has been very open and honest about what her new album Rare means to her. It's one of her most personal projects yet, and because of that, she's going to do everything in her power to make sure it hits number one! Even if that includes buying out all the albums on her own. The musician took to her Instagram stories to give fans a sneak peek into exactly what she's willing to do to ensure her album gets its time at the top of the charts.
"Alright, so one more day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible, so we are currently going to Target and Best Buy and Walmart," she said as all her friends chimed in with the names of the stores they were stopping at. "Am I like kind of desperate for doing this now? I don't care. I don't care, because this album is so rare. I'm very, very, very eager and excited for it to do...Just really stream the album!"
She's clearly going to great lengths to make sure this is her biggest album yet. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram to show off her newly minted tattoo in honor of her album, and also asked fans to do their best to stream and buy the albums in hopes of it reaching the top of the charts.
"So I just found out that my album is neck to neck with another incredible artist," she revealed while still in bed. "I told people before that, you know, it's not about numbers for me, but I would love for the most important album I've ever released to become number one, so if you don't mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me. This is again something i've dreamed about for so long. But regardless i just hope that you guys are enjoying it and that it's just something that you all can enjoy and have. So, no worries either way I'm happy."
Here's to 2020 being her best year yet!
Shakira's Personal Trainer Gives Us All the Details on Her 6-Day Workout Week Ahead of the Super Bowl
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?