Alyson Hannigan, Host of Girl Scout Cookie Championship, Was Once a Traumatized Girl Scout

Alyson Hannigan may be the host of the Food Network's Girl Scout Cookie Championship, but not because she was a successful Girl Scout Cookie saleswoman.

In fact, Hannigan was basically traumatized by the one time she tried to sell cookies, as she shared with reporters at the TV Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday while promoting the new show, which has bakers compete to turn girl scout cookies into even more decadent desserts.

"I was a very short-lived Girl Scout," she said. "I did not represent them very well, because I was super excited and I still remember getting my list of [orders]— and going to my neighbors and doing the whole thing. And I was so proud and so excited and then, my mom and I had a different opinion on who should hold the list while we wait for the cookies. And she got to hold the list. But then in her memory, she thought I held the list."