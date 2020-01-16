Peacock Launch Date Announced! All the Subscription Details on NBC's Streaming Service

Peacock
by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 1:48 PM
Peacock
NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, will officially hatch on April 15, 2020 for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers.
Today, the platform made this news known during Comcast NBCUniversal's investor presentation at the iconic Studio 8H of 30 Rock. Not only did the platform confirm the April 2020 early bird premiere date (and a July 15, 2020 national debut), but they also elaborated on the streaming service's subscription options, which includes free ad-supported tiers.
As was previously teased, Peacock is slated to offer consumers everything they love to watch, in one accessible place.
"This is a very exciting time for our company, as we chart the future of entertainment," Steve Burke, Chairman of NBCUniversal, noted in a statement. "We have one of the most enviable collections of media brands and the strongest ad sales track record in the business. Capitalizing on these key strengths, we are taking a unique approach to streaming that brings value to customers, advertisers and shareholders."
Through Peacock (and its subscription tiers), viewers will have access to more than 600 movies and 400 series, as well as various live and on-demand content across news, sports, late night and reality television.
So, let's breakdown Peacock's compelling subscription tiers…
According to the announcement, Peacock Free is a primarily ad-supported option, with more than 7,500 hours of programming. This free tier will include next day access to current Freshmen shows on the air, complete classic series and popular movies.
Not to mention, consumers will gain access to curated daily news and sports programming (including the Olympics), Spanish-language content and select episodes from Peacock originals. There will also be curated Peacock streaming genre channels, such as "SNL Vault," "Family Movie Night" and "Olympic Profiles."
That's a streaming service we can get on board with!
However, if you're looking for even more content, Peacock Premium is for you. This subscription tier will be bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers. This ad-supported option will also include full seasons of Peacock originals and tent-pole series and next day access to current seasons of returning series.
Peacock Premium will also provide early access to late night talk shows and additional sports content—such as the Premier League. We're talking more than 15,000 hours of content. This is also available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected mobile and web devices for non-bundled customers.
Furthermore, per the announcement, Premium customers can upgrade to an ad-free experience for an additional $5.00 per month. For any other interested customers? They can purchase the ad-free experience directly for $9.99 per month.
For more information regarding Peacock, be sure to click HERE!
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?