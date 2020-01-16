Peacock Announces New Shows From Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling & More!

Punky Brewster is also getting rebooted for 10 episodes by UCP. Original star Soleil Moon Frye will reprise her role as a now a single mother of three, who meets a young girl who reminds her of her younger self. Freddie Prinze Jr. will guest star in the pilot as Punky's ex-husband. "I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back! I'm grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way," Soleil Moon Frye said in a statement today. "It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!"



Emmy Rossum will star as infamous Hollywood icon Angelyne in the limited series Angelyne.



Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is rebooting Battlestar Galactica in a straight-to-series order.



A.P. Bio starring Glenn Howerton will return for a third season on Peacock.



Peacock will be home to Rutherford Falls from co-creators Ed Helms, Michael Schur and Sierra Ornelas. Helms stars as Nathan Rutherford, "the eponymous denizen of a small New England town, who is having difficulty facing the inevitable changes to his way of life."



The drama Dr. Death, based on a true crime podcast, will star Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater.



Demi Moore will star in Brave New World based on the dystopian novel by Aldous Huxley.



Who Wrote That from Lorne Michaels is an unscripted offering on the new streaming platform that will take viewers behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live.



A Real Housewives spinoff in the works.

Psych will get its second spinoff movie.



Peacock will also be the exclusive home to The Office and Parks and Recreation on streaming. Other classic properties will include 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Married…With Children, Monk, SNL, Will & Grace, Friday Night Lights, Downton Abbey, The Real Housewives franchise, Top Chef and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As for movies, Peacock will offer over 600 films in its first year after launch. Peacock films will appeal to the entire household and include celebrated titles like Jurassic Park, The Fast and the Furious, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, Trolls World Tour, The Croods, and Shrek.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

