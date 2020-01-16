Tyga, Diplo and More Stylish Men Attend Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Show

Celebs have flocked to France for Paris Fashion Week and several stylish male stars were spotted at the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall/winter 2020 show on Thursday.

Among them: Tyga, Diplo, model and actor Luka Sabbat, Migos members Offset and Quavo, Oscar-nominated Get Out and Black Panther actor Daniel Kaluuya, and singer J Balvin. Tyga and Kaluuya sat in the front row, with the actor seated next to Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke and his wife Brigitte Burke.

Louis Vuitton Menswear Artistic Director Virgil Abloh helmed the event.

"We on the way to Paris right now," Offset said in a video posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday.

His wife and fellow rapper Cardi B was not spotted.

Also seen at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/fall 2020 fashion show: supermodel Bella Hadid.

A lot of the stars have attended fashion week events before; Tyga sat front row with supermodel Naomi Campbell at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/summer 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.