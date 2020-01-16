John Krasinski Responds After He And Emily Blunt Snub "World Treasure" Chris Martin

2020 has just begun and we've already got our first celebrity feud.

Chris Martin stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to chat with Ellen DeGeneres and ended up sharing an impromptu story about the film A Quiet Place. After seeing that Ellen shared the trailer for the sequel to the John Krasinski and Emily Blunt film, he shared that he has a special connection with the film.

"When A Quiet Place came out, I had an idea for a joke afterwards," he shared. "And so I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for the musical of A Quiet Place. And it was just me [silently performing] like that. And they never replied." Although his joke got a big laugh from the Ellen crowd, according to Chris, John and Emily didn't have the same reaction.

"So every time I see that trailer it makes me feel sick," he shared. After Ellen took to Instagram to share the story, John commented on the post with his own shocking accusation.