Inside Chicago West's Magical Minnie Mouse Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest daughter, nicknamed Chi, turned 2 on Wednesday and celebrated her 2nd birthday at a Minnie Mouse-themed tea party.

Her mom and aunts Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashianposted photos from the event on their Instagram Stories. The birthday girl had her face painted to look like the Disney character. Guests were served an array of tasty treats, such as chocolate macarons, mouse ears-shaped Rice Krispie treats with pink icing and cupcakes decorated with pink bows and photos of Minnie Mouse. And tea, of course. The food was served on elegant floral China, alongside small vases of pink and peach tea roses.

Chicago received a three-tier birthday cake decorated with Minnie Mouse's entire face and body, complete with the pink polka dotted dress and matching bow that she wears on Disney Junior's Mickey Mouse Clubhouse series.

The Kardashians are avid Disney fans and are also known for hosting elaborate birthday parties for their kids. In December, Kim and Kanye's second-eldest child and first son Saint West celebrated his fourth birthday at a dinosaur-themed bash. Last year, Kylie throw her and now-ex Travis Scott's daughter Stormi a "Stormi World"-themed first birthday party, complete with carnival rides. The little girl will turn 2 in two weeks and her mom tweeted in December, "Starting to plan Stormi's 2nd bday .. it's gonna be insane i can't wait."