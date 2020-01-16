Modern Family Killed Off Another Character in Its Final Season

Modern Family is pulling out all the stops in the final season, from a trip to Paris to another shocking death. Yep, they went there. Again.

In the Wednesday, Jan. 15 episode, "Legacy," Phil (Ty Burrell) received some concerning news about his father Frank (Fred Willard) and paid him a visit. Viewers learned Frank was found wandering a grocery store and Phil worried his father had been gripped by dementia. He was wrong, but Frank eventually died off screen.

In the final scene, which you can see below, Phil asks Frank about the incident at the grocery store and quizzes his father about whether he ever wished he had another child to take over the family business.

"The answer is no, Phil, never. Because, well, you did take over the family business, didn't you? Keeping life light, making it fun for everybody," Frank said.