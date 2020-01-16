Vanderpump Rules' Max Boyens Apologizes After Racist Tweets Resurface

Vanderpump Rules' new cast member Max Boyens apologized after a series of old tweets containing racist comments resurfaced online.

"I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012—it was wrong on every level," he said in a statement to People. "It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that—and I am disgusted and embarrassed—I am truly sorry."

While the reality star made his Twitter account private, many social media users shared screenshots of the alleged posts.

"It upsets me that the word n---a is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it's my favorite word," one read.

"Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole," read another.

These weren't the only tweets that resurfaced.

"There's this girl I see everyday@school, she looks just like the girl from the movie precious&I'm not just saying this Cuz she's big and black," another stated.

"When is Justin Bieber going to realize that saying n---a and cussing and having big booty bitches in his songs is the cool thing to do #queer," one read.