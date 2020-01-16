Why Sandi Toksvig Is Leaving The Great British Bake Off

Three seasons of sweets and Sandi Toksvig is stepping out of the kitchen. Channel 4 announced the host of three years is leaving The Great British Bake Off.

According to Channel 4, Toksvig is leaving the series to focus on other projects, including a new series for the network, The Write Offs, which focuses on adult literacy. According to the network, a new host, who will be announced at a later date, will join Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding in the tent.

"When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work. As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show," Toksvig said in a statement.