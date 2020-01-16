Prince Harry Looks Happy As Ever During First Appearance Since Announcing Royal Exit

It's back to business for Prince Harry.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments, marking his first public outing since he and Meghan Markle announced their royal exit. Still fulfilling his royal duties, the new dad met with rugby players from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Primary School in the Buckingham Palace gardens and cheered on the young athletes as they played a friendly pick-up game.

Shortly after, Harry revealed that he had teamed up with the organization to create the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Mental Fitness Charter, a new initiative that strives to promote "good mental fitness and create sustainable legacy the sport can be proud of."

Keeping up with their charitable efforts, Harry and Meghan also shared their recent visit to The Hubb Community Kitchen on Instagram, sharing tons of sweet photos from their dinner with the founders behind it.