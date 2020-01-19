2020 SAG Award Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 SAG Awardsare finally here, giving actors the moment to recognize other actors.

While every award show may seem the same, there's a major difference between the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the rest. Chief among them is the fact that actors are the ones voting on the categories, instead of a select group of elites in the industry. This means that only actors are recognized, whereas the Academy Awards and others recognize the producers, directors, scores, etc. It also means it's one of the shortest award shows of the entire season.

In short, it's the night where all of Hollywood's biggest stars come together to celebrate and give each other a pat on the back.

Tonight, there will be some familiar faces like Charlize Theron, Jennifer Anistonand Al Pacino, along with some new faces—believe it or not, Scarlett Johanssonand Jennifer Lopezgot their first ever nominations just this year.