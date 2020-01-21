Siesta Key's Madisson Defends Romance With 46-Year-Old Producer Ish

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 4:00 AM
When it comes to love in Siesta Key, don't judge a book by its cover!
Earlier this season, fans were shocked to find out Madisson Hausburg, 25, was dating her former producer named Ish. Another twist in this love story was the fact that he was more than 20 years older than the MTV star.
But before you make assumptions or judge the age gap, Madisson has a message for viewers.
"I get it. It's a big age difference but I would hope that after everyone initially judges it, will come around and see it's a real relationship with real feelings and he is good to me. It's a healthy relationship," Madisson shared with E! News exclusively.
The relationship is so strong that even some co-stars and friends wouldn't be surprised if an engagement was in the future.
"I think you're ready. I don't really know the ins and outs of your relationship with Ish all that well, but I feel like that's a serious relationship," Juliette Porter shared. "I also think that you're mature enough to want to get married and slow down and you're also one of the older ones on the cast."
While viewers watched Maddison's father struggle to come to terms with the romance, the MTV star is hopeful that her family and viewers at home will be understanding of the relationship.
"You just get to see a whole deeper side to me. I feel like Ish brings out a really authentic part of me," Maddison explained. "I'm more open to love and have a stronger connection than I think I have ever had on television. I think all of my friendships have been real, but I think Ish brings out a whole different side of me."
She continued, "[My ex] Brandon and I had some really good times but ultimately, it was more of a childish relationship. There was no future there and these are conversations I have with Ish and it's a lot more serious."
So how is the rest of the Siesta Key crew doing in the romance department? Take a look at our gallery below for the latest.
In season one and two, fans watched Juliette and Alex Kompothecras' roller coaster romance. But when kicking off season three, the college graduate has her eyes on Bachelor in Paradise star Robby Hayes. While the couple has since split, we have a feeling this story is just beginning.
Siesta Key's bad boy is about to make some headlines in season three. The law school student starts off the season dating Alyssa Salerno. In fact, E! News recently confirmed that she's pregnant. But in an added twist, Alex's ex Juliette Porter claims he wasn't faithful to his pregnant girlfriend. Oh dear!
After not finding love in Bachelor Nation with Amanda Stanton and JoJo Fletcher, the Bachelor in Paradise alumna is heading to Siesta Key where he dates Juliette Porter. Spoiler alert: She might not accept his final rose.
While she may have a soft spot for Alex Kompothecras, this original cast member is focused on sharing her thoughts on other cast members' romantic lives. Previews show Chloe disapproving of Juliette Porter and Robby Hayes' relationship. What could possibly go wrong?
The supermodel is starting off season three single and ready to mingle. Previews, however, suggest that sparks may be flying between Kelsey and new cast member Jake—who is BFFs with Robby Hayes. Stay tuned!
While fans rooted for Brandon and Madisson Hausburg to work out, both parties are moving on in season three. The music artist has his eyes on Amanda Marie Miller.
After things didn't work out with Brandon Gomes, Madisson is ready to start season three off with a new love interest who is 46. "I'm dating our producer Ish. Do you remember him from season one?" she revealed to Chloe Trautman in the season three premiere.
Although things didn't work out between Garrett and Kelsey Owens, the fitness instructor started off season three hopeful that he could build his relationship with Cara Geswelli. Unfortunately, they quickly decided to be on a break.
While Cara started season three off by continuing to date Garrett Miller, their current relationship status doesn't look good. In fact, it's hard to find one picture of Garrett on Cara's Instagram right about now. Maybe because Garrett is spotted kissing ex Kelsey Owens in the trailer.
In season three of Siesta Key, Amanda and Brandon Gomes develop a fling in front of the cameras. There's just one problem: Cara's ex JJ Mizell is close by to complicate the situation.
He's not giving up just yet! In season three, Jared continues to have his eyes on Kelsey Owens. To bad a visit from his ex-wife throws a curveball in his plans.
Siesta Key airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.
