From Plunging Necklines to Endless Tulle: Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks of All Time

When it comes to her style history, Jennifer Lopez will forever leave us on the floor. 

Since the triple threat emerged onto the Hollywood scene nearly three decades ago, it quickly became clear the multitalented performer had another title up her sleeve: fashion force. With her self-described mix of glam "with a bit of the hood," as she told InStyle in 2018, the star has crafted an aesthetic distinctly her own.

While the native New Yorker has become known for her bold and unapologetically sexy signature staples—the plunging necklines, daring slits and cutout couture—Lopez has also epitomized modern, sophisticated glamour with beaded ball gowns, overflowing tulle and feathered frocks. It is the perfect marriage of the two that uniquely screams J.Lo. 

After all, there's only one star who, after stepping out on the red carpet, spurred so much chatter over her dress that Google Images was born as a result. 

Photos

Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

But, to be fashionable for the moment is one thing. To be sartorially timeless is another. As for Lopez, she's certainly the latter. Such was crystal clear when she stepped out on the runway in Milan at Versace's fashion show in September, strutting a revamped version of the green jungle print gown that made her an online household name nearly 20 years earlier. And, on an even bigger scale than the first time, the moment went viral all over again. 

Such is the power of fashion—especially when Jennifer Lopez is wearing it. Whether it be on a red carpet or a runway, for a premiere or Instagram pose, her style power has never been stronger. Now, as a first-time nominee for Hustlers, the actress will be stepping out for the world to see on Sunday at the 2020 SAG Awards—in another unforgettable look, of course.  

Until then, keep scrolling to revisit the icon's best looks of all time. 

Best Looks - Jennifer Lopez, 2009 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2009 Golden Globes

The star shimmered in a plunging, glittering gold gown by Marchesa for one of Hollywood's biggest nights. 

Best Looks - Jennifer Lopez, 2010 Met Gala

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2010 Met Gala

For the Met Gala's  "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition, Lopez brought a big splash of glamour to the red carpet in this Zuhair Murad strapless ball gown. 

Best Looks - Jennifer Lopez, 2011 GRAMMY Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2011 Grammy Awards

For the 2011 Grammys, the triple threat rocked one of her most memorable minis with this metallic Emilio Pucci number. 

Jennifer Lopez, Best Looks

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2011 American Music Awards

As has become a staple of Lopez's red carpet looks, the star stepped out in this sheer Zuhair Murad design embellished with a floral design. 

Best Looks - Jennifer Lopez, 2011 Met Gala

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

2011 Met Gala

For the 2011 Met Gala, themed "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," Lopez stood out from the crowd in this colorful berry gown by Gucci adorned with unique floral sleeves. 

Best Looks - Jennifer Lopez, 2012 Oscars

Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

2012 Oscars

As a presenter at the 2012 Oscars, Lopez returned to one of her staple designers, Zuhair Murad, for this standout white shimmering gown. 

Jennifer Lopez, Best Looks

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Thanks to looks like this one by Charbel Zoe, Lopez has since cemented herself as the queen of sartorial cutouts. 
 

Jennifer Lopez, Best Looks

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2014 American Music Awards

Lopez continued her cutout streak with this daring Reem Acra design that redefined the wrap dress. 

Best Looks - Jennifer Lopez, 2015 Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

2015 Golden Globes

Arguably one of her most memorable looks ever, Lopez raised the style bar at the 2015 Golden Globes in this dazzling Zuhair Murad caped creation. 

Best Looks - Jennifer Lopez, 2015 Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2015 Oscars

Lopez had her own magical Cinderella moment on the 2015 Oscars red carpet in this blush Elie Saab Haute Couture ballgown.

Best Looks - Jennifer Lopez, 2015 Met Gala

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2015 Met Gala

For the "China: Through The Looking Glass" theme of the 2015 Met Gala, the star stepped out in this red-hot sheer Versace dress adorned with a dragon design.   

Best Looks - Jennifer Lopez, 2016 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz/WireImage)

2016 Golden Globes

Just when fans thought they had Lopez's style figured out, the star stepped out in this unexpected caped mustard gown by Giambattista Valli, which struck the perfect balance between old Hollywood and modern glamour. 

Jennifer Lopez, Best Looks

John Lamparski/WireImage

2018 Second Act Premiere

In honor of the premiere of her movie, Second Act, the star had the ultimate pretty in pink moment in this Giambattista Valli couture creation topped with a one-of-a-kind tulle train. 

Jennifer Lopez, Best Looks

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

2019 TIFF

At the premiere of Hustlers, Lopez proved she was Hollywood's golden girl in this intricate Maison Yeya gown paired with the perfect accessory for the occasion: a Judith Leiber crystal cash clutch. 

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Gotham Awards

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

2019 Gotham Awards

In this feathered Ralph & Russo number, Lopez was once again the epitome of glamour. 

