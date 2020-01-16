Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Collab Before It Sells Out!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beyhive, let's get in formation. The first collection from Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration is almost here! And what a first drop it is: The athleisurewear line includes bodysuits, hoodies, joggers, jackets and four different sneakers: Ultra Boosts, two color styles of the Nite Jogger, and the Sambarose designed by the Queen herself. Prices are set to range from $25 for accessories to $250 for outerwear.

Beyzus recently gifted her close and personal pals huge rolling trunks filled with all the goods. As for the rest of us mere-mortal shoppers, the collection will reportedly drop online TOMORROW and in stores this Saturday, Jan. 16.