Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Collab Before It Sells Out!

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 5:30 AM
Beyhive, let's get in formation. The first collection from Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration is almost here! And what a first drop it is: The athleisurewear line includes bodysuits, hoodies, joggers, jackets and four different sneakers: Ultra Boosts, two color styles of the Nite Jogger, and the Sambarose designed by the Queen herself. Prices are set to range from $25 for accessories to $250 for outerwear.
Beyzus recently gifted her close and personal pals huge rolling trunks filled with all the goods. As for the rest of us mere-mortal shoppers, the collection will reportedly drop online TOMORROW and in stores this Saturday, Jan. 16.
So here's where you can snap up Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park collab:
• Adidas
• Ssense
So if you see it and you want it, BUY IT now. This irreplaceable collection WILL sell out!
