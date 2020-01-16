Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Collab Before It Sells Out!

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Jan. 16, 2020 5:30 AM

Beyonce, Ivy Park

Ivy Park

Beyhive, let's get in formation. The first collection from Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration is almost here! And what a first drop it is: The athleisurewear line includes bodysuits, hoodies, joggers, jackets and four different sneakers: Ultra Boosts, two color styles of the Nite Jogger, and the Sambarose designed by the Queen herself. Prices are set to range from $25 for accessories to $250 for outerwear.

Beyzus recently gifted her close and personal pals huge rolling trunks filled with all the goods. As for the rest of us mere-mortal shoppers, the collection will reportedly drop online TOMORROW and in stores this Saturday, Jan. 16.

So here's where you can snap up Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park collab:

Adidas

Nordstrom

Bloomingdale's

Ssense

Sneakersnstuff

Finish Line

Foot Locker

So if you see it and you want it, BUY IT now. This irreplaceable collection WILL sell out!

On more of a budget? Check out these $20 leggings with pockets with 6,500 Amazon reviews.

