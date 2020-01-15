Mark Ruffalo Took 5 Weeks Off to Gain 30 Pounds While Playing Twins In I Know This Much Is True

Mark Ruffalo isn't just playing identical twins in HBO's miniseries I Know This Much Is True.

He's playing identical twins who look completely different, because they've lived completely different lives for 40 years. Thomas is schizophrenic and has been on years of medication, while Dominick is not and has not. In order to play the two men, Ruffalo first filmed all his scenes as Dominick for 15 weeks, and then he took a few weeks off and gained 30 pounds, as showrunner Derek Cianfrance explained at the TV Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Wednesday.

"We didn't want it to be like I run and throw a wig on and do the same scene in the same day, so we took six weeks off to really separate these two guys," Ruffalo added. "And Thomas is on medication, mood stabilizers and anti-psychotics. A lot of people put on weight."

But those weeks of gaining weight and preparing to play the other, much more troubled brother were a lot harder than Ruffalo imagined.

"Those five weeks were really kind of lonely," Ruffalo said, especially as he began studying what Thomas would have been going through and the life he would have been living with his mental illnesses, including hearing voices in his head.