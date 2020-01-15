Why Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Split After Almost 9 Years Together

While Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler appear to be breaking free from their relationship right now, E! News has learned that their split might not last forever.

The world was shocked to hear the news on Tuesday that the High School Musical star and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor had called it quits after almost nine years together. The celebs, who first started dating in 2011, appeared to be going strong over the summer. However, in recent months, Hudgens, 31, and Butler, 28, have been spending time apart.

Hudgens has been overseas filming her new movie, The Princess Switch 2, over the past few months. Meanwhile, Butler appears to be in production on his new film, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

"They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," a source tells E! News of the couple's split. "There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."