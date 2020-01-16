Best MLK Day Sales 2020 A to Z

iStock
They say the best times of year to shop are January and July, and with the first official long weekend of 2020 upon us, countless outlets are marking down their goodies to get 'em moving. Spring is coming, after all. Gotta make room for all those pretty pastels and gauzy tops!
And lucky for you, there's tons of great deals to shop. You can stock up on clothes and beauty goodies, get your hands on some great housewares for a fraction of the price, and even score some solid discounts on necessities like socks and undies. And did we mention holiday decorations? Those are super duper cheap, too. We'll continue to update this list as the deals roll in, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for the latest and greatest sales.
So once you've completed your day of service, head back home for some R&R and a little retail therapy. Just plunk yourself down on the couch with a good snack, and shop away to your heart's content. No doubt you'll snag some great deals from one (or more) of the stores listed below!
Aerie: Get up to 70% off clearance items, plus all undies 10 for $35 until 1/20.
American Eagle Outfitters: Take 60% off clearance, plus take an extra 25% off with code OHSALE25 until 1/20.
Allswell: Take 10% off the Allswell Mattress, 15% off the Luxe Mattress, and 20% off the Supreme Mattress with code HIBERNATE until 1/26.
Alternative Apparel: Take 40% off the Eco Collection, New Intros, Men's and Women's with code 40GOECO until 1/21.
Banana Republic: Get an extra 50% off sale styles and 40% off regular price items until 1/20.
ban.do: 2020 12-month planners are 25% off and 2019-2020 17-month planners are 50% off.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to 50% off bedding and 20% off SodaStream machines and flavors
Bloomingdale's: Get an extra 20% off sale items; valid on a large selection of items with select exclusions until 1/20.
Bonobos: Save an additional 40% off sale items with code SALEAWAY until 1/25.
Boston Proper: Shop Up to 75% off Clearance Styles with code UPTO75 until 1/22.
Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off sitewide until 1/20.
Carbon38: Get 15% off of orders of $100+, 20% off orders of $200+ or 25% off orders of $300+ with the code GOBIG, and get free shipping.
ClassPass: Get one month of free workouts.
Coach: Select sale styles are 50% off until 1/21.
Design Within Reach: Get up to 15% off any order until 1/29.
DiscountGlasses.com: Save 30% off with code MLK30 until 1/25.
Draper James: Shop the Lucky You Sale and get up to 75% off until 1/21.
Express: Get 40% off everything from 1/21.
Follain: Spend $70 and get a free Follain x OBC Rose Bath Salts until 1/22.
Happy Socks: Get 40% off plus free shipping until 1/27.
Home Depot: Get up to 30% off smart home electronics and up to 40% off bed and bath items until 1/26.
Hush Puppies: Take up to 50% off sale styles until 1/26.
Kohl's: Save up to 70% off on clearance items.
Lowe's: Get up to 30% off select appliances until 1/22.
Macy's: Take 50 to 75% off select styles in the sitewide clearance.
Matt + Nat: Get up to 50% off select items in the End of Season sale.
Need Supply: Take up to 70% off clothing and home goods.
Neiman Marcus: Get up to 30% off in the Home Sale, and extra savings on clearance items in the Flash Sale.
Nordstrom: Take up to 40% off and shop new markdowns in Women's Sale.
Old Navy: Get Up to 60% off storewide until 1/20.
Overstock.com: Get up to 70% off thousands of items plus free shipping in the One Big Markdown Sale.
Pier 1: Take $150 off when you spend over $500, $50 off when you spend over $200, or $15 off when you spend over $75 with code SAVEMORE, including both sale and regular price.
Saks Fifth Avenue: Take up to 70% off Final Sale designer items.
Shoe Mall: Take 25% off orders over $25 with code SMWINTER until 1/21.
Sorel: Get 25% off select pairs until 1/31.
Spongelle: Get 30% off sitewide with code HELLO2020 until 1/20.
State Cashmere: Take 30% off sitewide with code MLK2020SC until 1/20.
Target: Save up to 25% off home items and score deals on health and wellness products.
Tommy Hilfiger: Get an extra 50% off sale styles with code DROP50 until 1/28.
Totokaelo: Save up to 70% off select items in the Winter Sale.
Theory: Take up to 60% off in the End of Season Sale.
Totes: Take 30% off sitewide with code SNOWDAY until 1/20.
True&Co: Take 10% off of $75 with code SALESAVE10, 15% off of $100 with code SALESAVE15, or 20% off of $125 with code SALESAVE20, plus get free shipping across the entire site until 1/23.
UNOde50: Get up to 30% off select styles until 1/31.
Volcom: Get an extra 30% off sale items with code WEEKEND until 1/20.
Wayfair: Get up to 65% off in the Holiday Decor Clearout, plus up to 70% off all things home and flash deals up to 70% off every day.
World Market: Get 60% off furniture during the Huge Furniture Event until 1/20, and 50% off in the storwide clearance.
Yankee Candle: Take 75% off candles, gift sets and home fragrances, and an extra 10% off sale items, in the Semi-Annual Sale.
