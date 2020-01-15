Married at First Sight's Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin Split Before Finale

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 1:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Married at First Sight Season 10, Taylor Dunklin, Brandon Reid

Belinda Green

Talk about a plot twist!

One week after viewers watched Married at First Sight's Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid say "I Do" on the Lifetime reality show, E! News can confirm their marriage is in jeopardy.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Brandon filed for an annulment on January 2—just one day after the season premiered.

"As with any union, some end up happily ever after, and others don't," Lifetime said in a statement to People, who first broke the news. "Continue to watch MAFS to see what happens with Taylor and Brandon."

During last week's episode, viewers watched Taylor and Brandon get married at first sight. During the ceremony, the couple shared their vows for one another leaving guests in tears.

"I don't know what the future will hold for us, but I promise that I will remember that you are going through the same exact experience as I am. I'm not perfect but I will make mistakes and I will do my best to own them and become a better man," Brandon shared. "My only hope is moving forward from today is that we smile, laugh, dream and grow together."

Photos

Couples Married on TV

As for Taylor, she couldn't help but also share her hopes for a successful marriage—even if it was formed in an unconventional fashion.

Married at First Sight Season 10, Taylor Dunklin, Brandon Reid

Kinetic Content/Lifetime

"God has a way of bringing us together. It's not by chance but by faith that we are both here today," she shared. "I know that we were matched for a reason and I vow to be committed what those reasons are."

As for why the relationship didn't work out, fans will likely receive more clues as the season progresses.

"Brandon and Taylor's marriage seemingly took a turn when neither could see the bigger picture," a source close to the couple shared. "On paper, people could see why the two would make sense, but marrying a stranger takes even greater effort to prove long lasting."

As viewers of the Lifetime show know, couples are matched by a group of experts before getting married at first sight. Cameras roll as the newlywed pairs explore the next eight weeks of life as husband and wife.

At the end of the experiment, each couple will decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce. As it turns out, the show (produced by Kinetic Content) has had more than a few success stories. Just take a look in our status check-in below.

Jason Carrion, Cortney Hendrix, Married At First Sight

FYI

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years with Jason currently engaged

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents 

Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

Article continues below

Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order

Article continues below

Ashley Doherty, David Norton, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Samantha Role, Neil Bowlus, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Vanessa Nelson, Tres Russell, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Article continues below

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Article continues below

Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, Married at First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl

Article continues below

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing after 10 months of marriage

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and proud parents to a baby girl 

Article continues below

Danielle Bergman, Bobby Dodd, Married at First Sight, reality TV dating shows

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and recently welcomed a baby girl

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced. 

Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram, "We are all created for a purpose. I've identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. You are a Queen. There's no one else like you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES!" 

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight, reality TV dating shows

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing

Article continues below

Married at First Sight, Kristine Killingsworth, Keith Dewar

Terrance Harrison

Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Will Guess, Jasmine McGriff

Terrance Harrison

Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Stephanie Sersen, AJ Vollmoeller

Terrance Harrison

AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Article continues below

Married at First Sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Terrance Harrison

Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Married 

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Getting Divorced

Article continues below

Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson, Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Getting Divorced

Married at First Sight Season 10, Taylor Dunklin, Brandon Reid

Belinda Green

Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: TBD

Current Status: Divorcing

Article continues below

Married at First Sight Season 10, Jessica Studer, Austin Hurd

Tawney Holmes

Jessica Studer & Austin Hurd

Finale Status: TBD

Current Status: Married

Married at First Sight Season 10, Meka Jones, Michael Watson

Tawney Holmes

Meka Jones & Michael Watson

Finale Status: TBD

Current Status: Married

Married at First Sight Season 10, Derek Sherman, Katie Conrad

Victoria Vazquez

Derek Sherman & Katie Conrad

Finale Status: TBD

Current Status: Married

Article continues below

Married at First Sight Season 10, Mindy Shiben, Zach Justice

Victoria Vazquez

Mindy Shiben & Zach Justice

Finale Status: TBD

Current Status: Married

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. only on Lifetime.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Mark Ruffalo Took 5 Weeks Off to Gain 30 Pounds While Playing Twins In I Know This Much Is True

Heidi Klum, America's Got Talent

Heidi Klum Defends America's Got Talent After Gabrielle Union's Firing

Cheer, Lexi

Rejoice! Cheer Star Lexi Is Back on the Team at Navarro

"Chicago" Universe Stars Tease Upcoming Juicy Storylines

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute

Why Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Thinks Stassi Schroeder Needs to Get "Off Her High Horse"

Insecure, Season 3, Issa Rae

Insecure Season 4 Is About Everybody "Leveling Up"

Mercedes, Reza Farahan

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 Trailer Teases Reza & MJ's Dramatic Feud & a Shocking R. Kelly Connection

TAGS/ Married at First Sight , Reality TV , TV , Couples , Divorces , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.